Leicester assistants Shakespeare and Walsh sign new deals

Leicester City assistants Craig Shakespeare and Steve Walsh have been rewarded for the club's remarkable Premier League triumph with new contracts.

The Foxes defied all the odds in 2015-16, going from predicted relegation candidates to title winners, finishing 10 points clear of second-placed Arsenal.

Manager Claudio Ranieri took many of the plaudits for their sensational campaign, but Shakespeare and Walsh played their part and have duly been recognised.

Shakespeare works as assistant to the Italian, while Walsh's remit centres around player recruitment – with the likes of midfield dynamo N'Golo Kante evidence of his contribution.

"When I arrived at Leicester, I could never have expected to find a group of staff so well equipped to take a club forward," Ranieri told Leicester's official website.

"Craig and Steve have been very important to this and I am very pleased to have had their support in understanding the players and helping them to understand my philosophy.

"They are great men doing fantastic jobs for Leicester City and I am very happy that they have committed further with the football club."

Director of football Jon Rudkin added: "Behind a successful football team is a group of staff whose worth ethic and talent reflects that of the squad they support.

"Craig and Steve epitomise the kind of application and commitment that has brought so much success, positivity and goodwill to our club and we're absolutely delighted that they have agreed new contracts as part of our journey going forward."