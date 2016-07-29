Leicester can replace Kante - Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri is confident Leicester City can cope without N'Golo Kante following the Frenchman's transfer to Chelsea.

Kante played a key role in Leicester's successful 2015-16 campaign, but opted to leave the Premier League champions in favour of a move to Stamford Bridge.

Ranieri sees no reason to panic, though, and is adamant they can replace the energetic midfielder.

"I think Kante's departure is similar to [Esteban] Cambiasso's exit last season. It was difficult to replace him, but we managed to do it," Ranieri said at a news conference.

"The situation is the same. Football never stands still, it always keeps going. Football continues regardless of who goes.

"I think we have a very good squad. We will see if we need more players. Our chairman is ready to buy what I want or what I need.

"The club is working very well. We want to improve on last season. We know it is difficult, but we are ambitious."