Leicester can replace Kante - Ranieri
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri insists he has the transfer funds to replace N'Golo Kante should he want to.
Claudio Ranieri is confident Leicester City can cope without N'Golo Kante following the Frenchman's transfer to Chelsea.
Kante played a key role in Leicester's successful 2015-16 campaign, but opted to leave the Premier League champions in favour of a move to Stamford Bridge.
Ranieri sees no reason to panic, though, and is adamant they can replace the energetic midfielder.
"I think Kante's departure is similar to [Esteban] Cambiasso's exit last season. It was difficult to replace him, but we managed to do it," Ranieri said at a news conference.
"The situation is the same. Football never stands still, it always keeps going. Football continues regardless of who goes.
"I think we have a very good squad. We will see if we need more players. Our chairman is ready to buy what I want or what I need.
"The club is working very well. We want to improve on last season. We know it is difficult, but we are ambitious."
