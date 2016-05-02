Leicester did the impossible - Morgan

Leicester City captain Wes Morgan lauded his "brothers" for proving the world wrong and clinching the Premier League title.

Second-placed Tottenham were held to a 2-2 draw by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday, gifting Claudio Ranieri's men their first top-flight league title.

Morgan and Co. hold an unassailable seven-point lead with two games remaining and they celebrated at the house of top goalscorer Jamie Vardy.

The 32-year-old said he was desperate to get his hands on the trophy when his team host Everton on Saturday.

"It's the best feeling of my career and I couldn't be prouder that it’s as part of this team," Morgan said.

"Everyone's worked so hard for this, nobody believed we could do it, but here we are, Premier League champions and deservedly so.

"I've never known a spirit like the one between these boys. We're like brothers. People saw it last season when everyone expected us to be relegated, but we fought back to prove people wrong.

"This season's been a continuation of that. We've built on the momentum, but I don't think anyone believed it would come to this.

"Saturday can't come quickly enough. I can't wait to get my hands on the trophy."