Leicester didn't deserve to lose to United - Fuchs

Full-back Christian Fuchs claimed Leicester City's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United in the Community Shield was not a fair result.

Premier League champions Leicester were undone by Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Wembley, with the star recruit's 83rd-minute winner deciding the contest on Sunday.

Penalties looked likely in London as the match petered out for a draw after Jamie Vardy pounced on Marouane Fellaini's attempted back pass to equalise seven minutes into the second half, cancelling out Jesse Lingard's stunning solo effort in the 32nd minute.

While lamenting the loss, Fuchs insisted Leicester are ready to defend their Premier League crown.

"I think it was a good performance and we had our chances, a couple more chances than United," he said

"We didn't give away many chances. Unfortunately, they had Ibrahimovic who can score something out of nothing. Well done to them.

"I think a draw would have been fair over 90 minutes. After we conceded the second goal, then we still had a very good chance just before the end of the game. We can live with that because we showed a good performance and we are ready for the Premier League."

Leicester will kick-off their title defence at newly-promoted Hull City on Saturday, more than three months after stunning the sporting world.

Ranked 5000-1 outsiders to win the league after narrowly avoiding relegation in 2014-15, Claudio Ranieri somehow guided Leicester to the English summit, upstaging defending champions Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City and United.

Asked about Leicester's stunning achievement - an all-too common question in the off-season - Fuchs said: "There was simply no time to think about it. The time was too short with the Euros and that. The season is starting already so not now. When I am old.

"There are a lot of tough teams, some great teams. Leicester included? No, we don't ask from ourselves to win the Premier League again, not at all.

"No, that is not us. We are realistic. If we are mentioned along with those big teams, okay, we will take it, but we are only Leicester City.

"We have good players, I don't make us smaller than we are, but other teams have this role of being named as favourites to win the league, not Leicester City."