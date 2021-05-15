Leicester edge Chelsea to claim first ever FA Cup title

Leicester City have won the FA Cup for the first time in their history after beating Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea 1-0 in the final at Wembley.

Played in front of over 20,000 fans at the English national stadium, the game for the most part was played almost like a chess match with both sides trying to figure each other out before making a move.

Çağlar Söyüncü had the first opening of a tight start to the game when he headed Youri Tielemans’ free-kick over the bar from inside the box.

Mason Mount then drove at the Leicester defence before his strike from the edge of the area deflected just wide of the post.

Mount was involved again inside the box as Chelsea were inches from going in front.

The 22-year-old’s chipped cross was inches from reaching César Azpilicueta’s head while he was unmarked at the back post but the Chelsea captain couldn’t stretch far enough to get on the end of it.

The 140th FA Cup final played out to a similar pattern in the second half and it became apparent that it was going to take something spectacular to break the deadlock between the two teams.

Spectacular is what we got in the 63rd minute.

A poor clearance from the Chelsea defence fell to Luke Thomas who rolled the ball into the path of Tielemans who drove forward before smashing the ball into the top corner from 25 yards out with his right foot.

Thomas Tuchel then threw caution to the wind bringing on Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi as they searched for an equaliser.

Havertz did come close almost immediately when he got onto the end of N’Golo Kante’s cross but his header was met with a strong save by Kasper Schmeichel.

The Danish shot-stopper produced an even better one-handed save moments later to keep out Mount’s volley from inside the area, which looked destined to rifle into the top corner.

There was even a moment for VAR to get involved as Ben Chilwell thought he had equalised in the 88th-minute against his former club but the Chelsea left-back was deemed to be offside by the technology in the build-up.

But the Foxes held out to win English football’s most traditional competition for the first time in their 137-year history.