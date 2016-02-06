Leicester exploited Manchester City's weakness - Huth

Robert Huth was surprised by Manchester City's sluggish start but not by their weakness at set-pieces as Leicester City claimed a potentially pivotal 3-1 win in the Premier League title race.

The hosts had ambitions of overhauling their opponents at Etihad Stadium on Saturday but are now six points off the pace, with Huth netting in the first and second half either side of Riyad Mahrez's brilliant goal – a blow from which Manuel Pellegrini's team never recovered.

Huth brushed aside Martin Demichelis to score a third-minute opener from Mahrez's free-kick, as Manchester City failed to match the intensity of Claudio Ranieri's men.

The former Chelsea and Stoke City player also headed in a corner on the hour mark, amid suspicions of a foul on Demichelis.

The visitors had little cause to worry when Sergio Aguero pulled a goal back late on and Huth felt the tactics of Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri were perfectly judged.

"We expected them to come out flying, to be honest, but I thought in the first five or 10 minutes we came out better," Huth told BT Sport.

"We spoke about their weakness at set-pieces and it worked a treat on the first one.

"I think there were a few others after that, so we're happy with that."

In the build-up to the game, the Manchester City camp spoke regularly of their ambition to contest trophies on four fronts – with last-16 FA Cup and Champions League ties coming before their League Cup final appearance at the end of this month.

With fellow title aspirants Tottenham and Arsenal also still involved in the FA Cup and Europe, Huth thinks such distractions could lend Leicester an advantage in their improbable bid for glory.

"It certainly helps us. All the teams around us have Champions League, Europa League – those sort of games and it is inevitable that they think of other games rather than the league, especially the further they go.

"That can only work in our favour. I know the other teams have a bigger and better squad than us but we've only got the league to focus on."