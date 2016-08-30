Leicester made €30m bid for Adrien Silva, father reveals

Adrien Silva's father has contradicted a statement from Sporting CP by revealing Leicester City made a €30million bid for the Portugal international.

Silva appeared to be on his way to the King Power Stadium after confirming he had agreed a move to the Premier League champions, but Sporting were quick to deny any offer had been received.

The midfielder's father Manuel has now spoken out, calling for "common sense" to be applied and also revealing the sum tabled by Leicester as the transfer deadline looms.

"I am concerned about the lack of respect for a player who gave everything to the club in the last 15 years and has always been an exemplary professional," Manuel Silva told Antena 1.

"There are things we cannot say or do. The word is worth more than the contracts. I'm not hurt, I respect the club president, but among men, we have to decide and speak. We are good people, honest.

"I call for common sense. We have a proposal from Leicester for 30 million euros, and from others. By Wednesday anything can happen."

Despite the speculation over his future, Silva played the full 90 minutes in Sporting's Primeira Liga 2-1 win over Porto on Sunday and his father praised his son's attitude.

"The last weekend was very complicated, but Adrien was mentally up to the classic," Silva said.

"I am very proud to have a son like that. Adrien is professional. He was serving the club and is now with the national team."

Leicester have also been linked with a move for Silva's team-mate Islam Slimani ahead of Wednesday's deadline.