Leicester need break to recharge – Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri conceded the international break has come at a good time for Leicester City after they were beaten 2-1 at home by West Bromwich Albion.

James Morrison and Matt Phillips scored either side of an Islam Slimani equaliser to end a West Brom winless run that stretched back to September and condemn Leicester to their first defeat at King Power stadium in 14 months.

The result means Leicester have won just one of their last six Premier League games, and Ranieri admitted that his players - who are are also competing in the Champions League - are in need of respite.

He said: "It was not such a good match for us. We were a little unlucky, but that's football. We need to recharge during the break.

"We wanted to switch play because they're so big and strong. We created chances doing that, but not as many as I imagined.

"We tried to play our game, but were not fluid and found it difficult to move the ball. We must find a solution together."

Leicester's form in Europe has been in stark contrast to their domestic fortunes, having won three and drawn one of their four Group G games in the Champions League.

But the defending champions sit 14th in the Premier League and Ranieri said he would be speaking to his players about the problems they face.

He told BBC Sport: "We tried to do our match. The first half wasn't so good, the second was better. Today it wasn't so easy. We maybe played too much in the Champions League.

"For the first time we were not fluid and it was very tough. It is strange for us. We have to speak to find solution together. I am unhappy because we lost our home record.

"We have to stay together as we did last season when everything was right."