Leicester pay tribute as former assistant boss MacFarlane dies aged 86

Leicester have paid tribute to their former defender and assistant manager Ian MacFarlane after his death aged 86.

In a statement on the club website, Leicester said MacFarlane died on June 17.

MacFarlane was assistant to Foxes boss Frank McLintock during 1977-78 and also to Jock Wallace up until 1982, as well as having a brief spell as caretaker manager.

The Lanark-born full-back had also played for Leicester, signing from Chelsea in May 1958 for a fee of £9,000, having started his career in Scotland with Aberdeen.

After leaving Filbert Street just over a year later, MacFarlane went on to play more than 300 games for Bath.

MacFarlane also spent time as Carlisle manager from 1970 to 1972 during which time he signed Stan Bowles, who would go on to play for QPR and England.

He also was assistant manager at Middlesbrough, Manchester City and Sunderland before returning to Leicester, helping the club win the Second Division title in 1980.

Later in his career, MacFarlane managed Yeovil, coached at Burnley and was also chief scout at Leeds.

Leicester said in a statement: “The club’s thoughts are with Ian’s wife, family and friends at this sad time.”