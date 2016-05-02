Leicester players celebrate Premier League title triumph in style

Leicester City's crowning glory in their mind-blowing Premier League title charge was met with wild celebrations by the championship-winning squad.

Nearest rivals Tottenham blew a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Chelsea on Monday to fall short in their pursuit of Claudio Ranieri's fantastic Foxes.

Leicester could have sealed the title at Manchester United on Sunday, but their celebrations were only delayed by a day following their 1-1 draw.

The Leicester squad congregated at the home of 22-goal top scorer Jamie Vardy to watch the Spurs game, while Christian Fuchs shared a lengthy and heart-warming video of the players' glee upon the final whistle at Stamford Bridge.

Ranieri was not with his players, he had opted instead to fly to Italy to meet his mother, with suggestions that the Italian may not have known of his achievement when it was secured.