Leicester players deserve champagne for reaching 40 points - Ranieri

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri says his players deserve champagne after reaching 40 points with a 0-0 draw against 10-man AFC Bournemouth.

The Foxes fell two points behind leaders Arsenal at the top of the Premier League after a match that saw Jamie Vardy hit the post and Riyad Mahrez have a second-half penalty saved by Artur Boruc.

Leicester have not scored or won for three consecutive matches, but Ranieri was still in the mood for celebration having reached his 40-point target after just 20 matches.

He said: "A draw is not okay as it is only one point, but it is okay as we have 40 points which was the goal – it is champagne for my players!

"We knew it was a difficult match and we started playing too late. Bournemouth moved the ball very quickly but in the second half we were much better."

Ranieri admits certain tweaks are required after Leicester failed to score yet again, but insists he is not overly concerned because his team are at least creating the chances to score.

He continued: "We hit the post, we missed a penalty and had some good chances. The performance was good, a fantastic effort.

"We have not scored for three games but we have had chances. Sometimes everything is right but now some things are wrong."

Leicester next face Tottenham twice in back-to-back FA Cup and Premier League matches at White Hart Lane.