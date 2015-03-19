Leicester preparation easy for Pochettino

A heavy 3-0 loss at Old Trafford dealt a blow to Tottenham's top-four ambitions in the Premier League, leaving Pochettino baffled at their abject display.

"This week you don't need to speak too much, it's an easy week," said the Tottenham boss. "We are all agreed about what happened at Old Trafford so it's easy to fix that.

"We are all disappointed after that game. We know how we need to change or to fix that and for me, after nine months here, it has been one of the easier weeks.

"We need to show that it hasn't damaged us too much and to try to give our best and get the three points.

"It's important to fix many problems and try to show on Saturday against Leicester that it was only a temporary problem [against United]."