Is Leicester vs Manchester United on TV? Live streams, viewing options, strange kick-off time explained

The last time the two clashed in the Premier League was in November

Watch Leicester v Man United to see if Ruben Amorim's side can inflict more pain on ex-caretaker manager Ruud van Nistelrooy's struggling Foxes. This guide explains how to watch Leicester v Man United online via live stream, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Key information

• When is Leicester v Man United? Sunday, March 16

• What time does Leicester v Man United kick off? 7.00pm GMT / 3pm ET

• Where is Leicester v Man United? King Power Stadium, Leicester

• Where can I watch Leicester v Man United? Sky Sports (UK) | USA Network (US), Sling TV (US) | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada & US)

Watch Leicester vs Manchester United in the UK

If you're watching Leicester v Man United in the UK you will find it on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

Coverage starts at 6pm on Sky Sports Premier League for an hour of build-up. Coverage on Main Event is scheduled for 7pm following the Carabao Cup final but that could be delayed if extra time and penalties are called for at Wembley.

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, although they come with a minimum 24-month contract, so they are a bit of a commitment and investment.

For those not wanting to enter into a long-term contract, you can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through the third-party streaming platform Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six months.

Watch Leicester v Manchester United from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Leicester vs Manchester United is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

Watch Leicester vs Manchester United streams globally

Can I watch Leicester vs Man United in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Leicester vs Manchester United through Optus Sport. The streaming platform carries every single Premier League game, costing $24.99 a month.

Where to watch Leicester vs Manchester United in the US For fans based in the US, you can watch Leicester vs Manchester United on cable TV channel USA Network, or via a cord-cutting service. Despite being part of the same NBC stable, Premier League games on USA Network are not available live on the broadcasting giant's streaming platform, Peacock. That means that to watch online, you're looking at a cord-cutter – which offers TV channels in online packages. Sling TV is one of the leading and cheapest services, starting from $45 a month for the Sling Blue package, which gets you USA Network. Fubo is another option, costing $84.99 a month.

Can I watch Leicester vs Man United in Canada? Fans in Canada can watch Leicester vs Man United on Fubo . The Canadian Fubo is different to the US cord-cutting version and offers a live stream for every Premier League, with plans starting from $26.99 a month.

Where to watch Leicester vs Man United in New Zealand Fans in New Zealand will find Leicester vs Man United on Sky Sport. The streaming platform, Sky Sport Now, carries Premier League football for $49.99 a month.

Why is Leicester vs Man United kick-off at 7pm?

Sunday at 7pm is a strange kick-off time for football in the UK.

It has happened a fair bit recently this season due to clubs' Europa League involvement and broadcast scheduling, with TNT Sports' fixtures unable to clash with Sky Sports' Super Sunday coverage.

However, Leicester vs Man United is in fact on Sky Sports, which has had to reshuffle its usual Super Sunday schedule (2pm and 4.30pm) due to the Cabarao Cup final taking place at Wembley between Liverpool and Newcastle.

The cup final kicks off at 4.30pm, meaning the first Super Sunday game (Chelsea vs Arsenal) has had to be pushed forward to 1.30pm and the second one (Leicester vs Man United) has had to be pushed back.

That way, there's no Premier League action on TV during the Carabao Cup final, although if the game went to penalties it would overlap with the Leicester United game.