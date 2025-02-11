Mauricio Pochettino tipped to takeover at Tottenham as well as managing the USMNT

Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with a shock return to Tottenham

Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with a surprise return to the dugout at Tottenham.

Spurs, who have bowed out of both the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup in the last week, have been hamstrung by injuries this season with current boss Ange Postecoglou often asked to field a patched-up side.

That hasn't helped his popularity around North London, with plenty of supporters now pleading with owner Daniel Levy to relieve the Australian from his position, with the Lilywhites 14th in the Premier League table at present.

So who could replace Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham and who is leading the way?

Tottenham are in a rut under Ange Postecoglou (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spurs recent form speaks for itself. Despite having progressed to the next round of the UEFA Europa League, Postecoglou's men have won two of their last ten Premier League games.

Defeats to lowly sides such as Everton and Leicester City have compounded their woes with Postecoglou once again vowing to save his job.

Tottenham fans with a 'Levy Out' banner during their Premier League game against Manchester United in April 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the latest odds provided by Betting Lounge, Postecoglou is now priced at just 4/6 to be the next Premier League boss to be relieved of his duties. Ruud van Nistelrooy at Leicester City comes next at 7/2.

Surprisingly, it is Brentford boss Thomas Frank who is the favourite to take over the reins with the Dane handed a probability of 20% (4/1) to be appointed as Ange's successor at Tottenham.

Next in the list is Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola who is enjoying a terrific season with the Cherries. He is also valued at 4/1.

Pochettino follows shortly behind the duo at 5/1. Ipswich Town gaffer Kieran McKenna is 8/1 despite his side currently languishing in the Premier League's bottom three.

Kieran McKenna is another manager tipped for the Tottenham job (Image credit: Getty Images)

We here at FourFourTwo believe could just be one game away from being sacked. The 59-year-old cannot catch a break with injuries and has had a torrid season, but the way his side is playing at present doesn't at all look easy on the eye.

Tottenham are back in Premier League action on Sunday as they host Manchester United.