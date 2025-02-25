Is Erling Haaland injured this week? Premier League injury update on Manchester City striker

Manchester City will look to avoid a third Premier League defeat in their last four matches on Wednesday evening, when they visit Tottenham.

Sunday’s 2-0 home defeat to Liverpool saw Arne Slot’s league leaders move 20 points clear of the defending champions, with Manchester City’s sights now firmly on securing a top-four finish in what has been a chastening campaign for Pep Guardiola’s men.

Spurs’ season has also fallen well short of their expectations, with the club sitting 12th in the table, although three straight Premier League wins have somewhat steadied the ship.

Will Erling Haaland be available on Wednesday for Manchester City?

Erling Haaland has netted 19 Premier League goals this season (Image credit: Alamy)

City’s issues this season are plentiful, but in Erling Haaland they still have one of the game’s best finishers, with the Leeds-born Norwegian’s tally of 19 Premier League goals bettered only by Mohamed Salah this season.

But a recent knee injury suffered in the win over Newcastle United meant Haaland - who FourFourTwo ranked at No.1 in our 10 best strikers in the world in December - was an unused substitute in their Champions League playoff second-leg defeat at Real Madrid and did not feature in the matchday squad against Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola has spoken about Erling Haaland's fitness (Image credit: Getty Images)

After City’s defeat to Liverpool, Guardiola was asked if Haaland would be fit to return against Spurs, given an optimistic prognosis.

“I don’t know,” Guardiola said. “I would like to know, but I don’t know.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“His knee – the moment against Newcastle moved the knee. Apparently he’s not injured because the scans dictate that he’s fine, but he didn’t feel fine.

“I have the feeling it (his return) will be soon because he trained yesterday and made some really good movements, but he said he was not ready and we have to respect that. Hopefully he can be back for Spurs.”

Ange Postecoglou's side are gunning for a fourth Premier League win on the bounce this week (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Guardiola is hopeful that Haaland will be fit to face Tottenham, the City boss will have to make do without John Stones (thigh), Manuel Akanji (adductor), plus long-term absentees Oscar Bobb and Rodri.

City will follow up the trip to north London with a home FA Cup fifth-round tie against Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, which is followed by a trip to fellow top-four chasers Nottingham Forest a week later.