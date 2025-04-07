How to watch Leicester City vs Newcastle United online from anywhere – Live stream and TV details for Premier League game

The relegation-haunted Foxes host a Magpies side looking to close in on the top four

Ruud van Nistelrooy remained unbeaten as interim head coach at Manchester United
Ruud van Nistelrooy's Leicester City side are currently 15 points behind Wolves in 17th=place (Image credit: Getty Images)
Newcastle United head to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City for a Monday night football clash that will have significance at both ends of the Premier League table.

The hosts are staring down the relegation barrel and know they must start winning immediately if they are to stand any chance of joining already-relegated Southampton in the Championship next season. Newcastle, meanwhile, can go level on points with forth-placed Chelsea with a win.

If you want to watch this one unfold, then follow along as our handy guide brings you all the details on how to watch Leicester City vs Newcastle United live streams and TV broadcasts wherever you are in the world.

Leicester City vs Newcastle United key information

• Leicester City vs Newcastle United Date: Monday, 7 April 2025

• Leicester City vs Newcastle United Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET

• Leicester City vs Newcastle United Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester

• Leicester City vs Newcastle United TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) | USA Network, Sling TV (US) | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

How to watch Leicester City vs Newcastle United in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Leicester City vs Newcastle United on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 6.30pm.

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, and while existing Sky customers can stream using Sky Go, Now TV is the streaming partner for those looking for less of a commitment.

You can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six months, and you don't have to sign up for a long-term contract.

Watch Leicester City vs Newcastle United in the US

In the US, fans can watch Leicester City vs Newcastle United on Peacock.

Peacock is NBC's streaming platform and it costs $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year, with rights to around half the Premier League fixtures each game week.

Watch Leicester City vs Newcastle United from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Leicester City vs Newcastle United is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Leicester City vs Newcastle United streams globally

How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25

Can I watch Leicester City vs Newcastle United in Canada?

Leicester City vs Newcastle United is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Leicester City vs Newcastle United in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Leicester City vs Newcastle United on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the 2024/2025 season.

Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Leicester City vs Newcastle United in New Zealand?

Fans in New Zealand can watch Leicester City vs Newcastle United on Sky Sport Now, which costs $49.99 a month if you're looking for the streaming package.

Can I watch Leicester City vs Newcastle United in Africa?

You can watch Leicester City vs Newcastle United on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.

