Leicester sign Okazaki

Leicester City have announced the signing of striker Shinji Okazaki from Bundesliga side Mainz for an undisclosed fee.

The Japan international arrives at the King Power Stadium on a four-year contract, subject to a work permit and international clearance.

"I am very happy to be here," Okazaki, who has scored 43 goals in 93 appearances for his country, told the club's official website. "To play in the Premier League is my dream and I will make every effort to help the team here at Leicester City.

"I will do my best to show how I can play and try to make a lot of goals for the supporters.

"I watched every match [last season] in the Premier League not all of them are easy. There were hard games.

"In the last few games the crowd were great and the players responded. It was an amazing result at the end of the season."

The 29-year-old becomes Leicester's third signing of the close-season, following deals for Christian Fuchs and Robert Huth.