Leicester 'target' Kante encouraged by Ranieri appointment

Reported Leicester City target N'Golo Kante says Claudio Ranieri's appointment at the King Power Stadium is an "important" factor in deciding his future.

The Caen midfielder has been heavily linked with the Premier League club after two impressive seasons with the Ligue 1 side.

Leicester appointed former Monaco boss Ranieri as Nigel Pearson's replacement this week and Kante has taken note of the Italian's arrival.

"It's important that they have a coach now - a few days ago I didn't know what Leicester was like, as there was no coach," he told French radio station Tendance Ouest

"For sure, it's an important factor. For now anyway I am in Caen. But we will try to resolve the situation with the club and my agents, and I hope this matter gets sorted.

"I am in talks with several clubs, and I will make my choice later - today nothing is decided."