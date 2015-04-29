Leicester to utilise Cambiasso's knowledge of Mourinho

Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson said the club will tap into Esteban Cambiasso's knowledge of Chelsea counterpart Jose Mourinho in an attempt to unravel the Premier League champions-elect.

Cambiasso played under Mourinho during the Portuguese manager's spell in charge of Inter, winning the UEFA Champions League, Serie A and Coppa Italia in 2009-10.

The two men will come together at King Power Stadium on Wednesday as Leicester bid to win a fifth straight league game and stay outside the relegation zone.

"It will be discussed [Mourinho's tactics], of course it will," said Pearson.

"The bottom line is we come up against a side who are very accomplished, who have a lot of talent in there and are in the driving seat in terms of league position.

"We have to make sure we approach the game to give ourselves the best chance of winning it.

"To do that we have to be at our best knowing they have an awful lot of experience on the pitch and off the pitch in the dugout, on the touchline."

Former Argentina international Cambiasso has played a key role since joining Leicester from Inter on a free transfer in August, making 26 Premier League appearances in the club's first season back in England's top flight in 10 years.

"When he has been in the side he has played well, when he has been out of the side he has had a positive influence," Pearson added.

"He has adapted to the English game very well. The ability to play is one thing, the ability to deal with situations as they arise is going to be very important and that is where the likes of Esteban have been a big plus for us coming in."