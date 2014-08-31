Leicester will get better, says boss Pearson

The newly promoted side were handed a tough fixture list upon their return to the Premier League.

However, they have come through impressively so far, with Sunday's 1-1 home draw against Arsenal coming after a 2-2 draw with Everton and a 2-0 loss at Chelsea.

Record signing Leonardo Ulloa secured a share of the spoils for Leicester against Arsenal, cancelling out Alexis Sanchez's opener.

A much easier run is now on the horizon for Leicester and Pearson has urged his players to build upon their good work so far.

He told Sky Sports: "It was another illustration of how difficult the Premier League can be. I think we have played better and been more assured in possession.

"But we still had flashes of the ability to create things, which is going to be pivotal this season.

"Against a very good possession side, we still felt we looked dangerous on the counter-attack and occasionally put together some decent moves.

"There is a lot of promise; it's a matter of how quickly we can learn. I do think we have more to come.

"We have some real ability that has not been maximised. We have come up against some pretty special sides so far and I think we have acquitted ourselves pretty well."

Pearson, though, insists nobody is patting themselves on the back despite what many will feel was a point gained on Sunday.

He added: "We are disappointed not to win. I don't want us coming out of games happy with a point because we have to win enough to meet our objectives this season."