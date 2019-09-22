Leitner wants Norwich to learn from Lancashire loss

Norwich must learn to fight harder at places like Turf Moor but will not compromise their style of play, according to midfielder Moritz Leitner.

A week after stunning reigning champions Manchester City, the Canaries were undone by an early barrage from Burnley in a 2-0 defeat.

The first 15 minutes saw a virtual siege of the Norwich goal – although Teemu Pukki was denied by Nick Pope in a one-on-one situation – and the visitors did not help themselves by giving the ball away in dangerous situations.

They paid twice for not marking Chris Wood, whose goals came from a combined six yards, but Leitner believes the Canaries must stick to their principles wherever they are playing.

The German said: “We can be successful with our football, of course. We have to show in our heart, we have to leave our heart on the pitch.

“It’s every time the same. Not only to play football like on the beach, also to show emotion and to fight for the games, then we can play our football. But the important things are always stick together and work hard. First we have to fight.”

Leitner, on as a substitute for captain Alex Tettey after only 12 minutes, came the closest to a goal for Norwich when he hit a post in the first half, while he also shot just wide late on.

“If we are honest, they had only one plan, to kick it long and be prepared for the fight,” he said.

“They did it in the first 10, 15 minutes really good, they scored two times. I think for us it was a little bit we needed to wake up.

“We had a big, big chance with Teemu, I was a little bit unlucky with my shot, so maybe with a little bit more luck we would have been back in the game earlier but we have to analyse the game and keep going, keep fighting and learn out of it.”

Leitner insisted there was no hangover from the City victory, saying: “You know how football is, it’s a one-day business.

“We had some other good results and the next game we were exactly (preparing) the same way so I don’t think any of our lads was celebrating about last week.

“Of course after the game we can celebrate a little bit but it’s just one game. Now we have six points. It doesn’t matter against who we won them.

“We wanted to have more. Of course we are disappointed (with the Burnley defeat) and we want to take points in the next game.”

Norwich are not the only team utilising the change to the goal-kick rule allowing teams to play the ball inside their box – which defender Erik Pieters believes is playing into Burnley’s hands.

“I think it’s an advantage for us but of course when they come out then there’s a danger,” said the left-back.

“They have to keep the Premier League exciting. New year, new rules every single year. It’s good for us and I think we can be really pleased with the performance today.

“The way they (Norwich) play and how they beat City playing from the back, it helped us. We pressed them 100 per cent, didn’t give them any time so it helped us going forwards.”