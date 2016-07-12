Lemos staying grounded despite interest from Spanish giants

Las Palmas defender Mauricio Lemos insists he is focused on the task at hand despite reported interest from Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Lemos joined Las Palmas on loan in January before completing a permanent transfer to the LaLiga side from Russian outfit Rubin Kazan.

However, the 20-year-old has attracted the interest of both Barca and Madrid, with the two rivals reportedly going head-to-head for the highly-rated centre back.

But Lemos has refused to get distracted by the interest, insisting he has all his attention on beginning pre-season with Las Palmas.

"In the summer I have passed it nice and calm, with family," the Uruguay youth international told UD Radio.

"You have to try and be professional and just think about what is coming, and that is with Las Palmas, not with what [the reports] say.

"I tried to stay calm and enjoy my time with my family. I tried to not give the news much attention.

"I don't like to get my hopes up with that. I am already thinking about the first game of the season with Las Palmas, even if I can't play."

Lemos is suspended for the first LaLiga fixture of the season, having accrued five yellow cards during his loan spell at the end of 2015-16.

While he refused to delve into speculation over his club future, Lemos did speak about his dream of representing his native Uruguay at senior level.

"I was born and grew up on the border with Brazil, where they like to play with the ball," he said.

"Everyone dreams of playing for the national team, and I hope I can achieve that and have many good experiences."