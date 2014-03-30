Lennon slams Sherwood punch rumours

Speculation surfaced on the social media site that Sherwood had been involved in an angry confrontation with a member of the Tottenham squad following the Premier League game at Anfield.

However, former Leeds United winger Lennon has insisted that there is no truth whatsoever in the talk.

Lennon posted on his official Twitter account: "Today was not good enough and we let everyone down, but the rumours about the boss hitting someone are b*******, crazy how powerful twitter is."

A Younes Kaboul own goal and further strikes from Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho and Jordan Henderson saw Spurs slump to a sixth defeat in their last 10 games in all competitions, a run that has seen Sherwood's position called into question.

The setback on Merseyside means Tottenham, in sixth, are eight points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal, with Sherwood conceding his side's chances of securing UEFA Champions League qualification are now slim at best.