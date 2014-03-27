Lennon wants Celtic to compete in Europe

The Parkhead outfit clinched another league crown with a 5-1 thumping of Partick Thistle on Wednesday, but have consistently struggled to progress in the UEFA Champions League.

Celtic have never made it beyond the last 16 of Europe's premier club competition since the inception of its current format in 1992 - and Lennon feels that has to change.

"Now we are stamping our authority on the game in Scotland and want to take it further," he told BBC Scotland.

"We want to take it into Europe. There's room for improvement obviously - there are other competitions we want to look at and strive forward in.

"But it is in our DNA as a club to win championships and, since I've been involved in the club, that's nine in 14 years.

"It was our priority and we wanted to improve on last year. This is unquestionably the best league campaign I've had as a manager.

"We are the title favourites every season, but we've been emphatic this year."