Lescott confirms Man City exit this summer

The 26-time England international has not been offered a contract extension to remain with the Premier League champions, and is eyeing a move to a lower-profile club.

The 31-year-old former Wolverhampton and Everton man said he departs Manchester with no regrets.

"It is the end. I know I'm going to be leaving," Lescott said.

"We've had a good relationship, this club has been a big part of me.

"As far as I'm concerned it's the end. If something changed then great but if not there are no hard feelings between me and the club. I've had a great relationship with them.

"I know the business side of it. We've been successful and I hold no grudges.

"Everyone talks about how you look back when your career has finished on what you've won - and I can look back and say I've won some amazing things.

"It wasn't a bad decision, in the end."

Lescott has been linked with Turkish club Besiktas, as well as Premier League outfits West Ham, Everton, Aston Villa and Tottenham, but he said his family came first when weighing up the suitors.

"I'm going to see what's best for me and my family and then make a decision," Lescott said.

"I've spoken to a number of clubs in different countries. There's been no decision made.

"But I want to get it sorted soon. I don't want to leave it till after the World Cup. But at the same time I won't rush."