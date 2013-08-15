Lescott ready to fight for new City contract

The 30-year-old is entering the final season of his current deal and is eager to impress Pellegrini after failing to be a first-team regular under Roberto Mancini last season.

After playing 85 minutes in their pre-season friendly against Arsenal last Saturday, Lescott hopes to feature in the line-up for City's Premier League opener against Newcastle United on Monday as he also targets a place at next year's FIFA World Cup should England qualify.

"If he (Manuel Pellegrini) does call upon me then I’d like to say I’d give 100 per cent and do his decision justice," Lescott told talkSPORT.

"I'm in the last year of my contract now so I’ve got to get my head down and try and earn a new one here and remain here.

"It's nice to be a part of this club and it’s nice to know that I came at the start when the club were in transition and as they started winning things.

"My ambitions don’t change but now I’m full focused on being selected for Man City and then hopefully I can get back into the England squad for the World Cup qualifiers."

Lescott joined City from Everton in 2009 and helped the club win England's top-flight title for the first time in 44 years, as well as the FA Cup.