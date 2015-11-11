Less pressure on Hodgson's England - Eriksson

Sven-Goran Eriksson has suggested England manager Roy Hodgson is being judged against a different set of criteria than he was during his time at the helm.

Eriksson led England between 2001 and 2006 as the country's first foreign manager, reaching the quarter-finals of the World Cup in 2002 and 2006 as well as the last eight at Euro 2004.

His successor Steve McClaren failed to reach Euro 2008 while Fabio Capello presided over a dismal 2010 World Cup campaign that saw England limp through the group stage before exiting in the second round.

Following a run to the quarter-finals of Euro 2012 under Hodgson, England were dumped out in the group stages at the World Cup last year, an outcome Eriksson feels he would not have survived.

"England had some years where they didn't qualify and went out early in tournaments," he told The Mirror.

"If that had been my time, they would've sent me out in the English Channel.

"The expectations are lower, and that's good for the team. During my time there was pressure, pressure, pressure in the big tournaments. The players felt it and sometimes it was too much.

"It was never a discussion to reach the quarter-finals, it was always you had to reach the final. And to win the final.

"I don't think that discussion exists anymore and it is seen as fine to reach the quarter-final."

Hodgson's men will go into Euro 2016 off the back of a 100 per cent record in qualification, boasting 10 wins from 10 with just three goals conceded.

"England are on the right away again. They won all their European Championship qualification games and got there in style," Eriksson added.

"They have a lot of younger players. That's good for the national team, it's good for Hodgson, and good for English football.

"I think it's possible for England to win the European Championship.

"Holland is not there, France are the hosts but not as strong as years ago. Italy, Spain, you [have to] look at them … Germany, of course, are always strong. But why not England?"