Levante 0 Sporting Gijon 0: Rain-soaked relegation rivals draw

Levante and Sporting Gijon were unable to give their survival hopes a boost, as La Liga's bottom two clubs played out a 0-0 draw at a sodden Ciutat de Valencia on Monday.

Rock-bottom Levante had the better openings through Giuseppe Rossi, but the former Italy international was unable to convert, after Deyverson had squandered chances before the interval.

Victor Casadesus hit the crossbar as Levante's continued attacking efforts went unrewarded and Zouhair Feddal was red-carded after the full-time whistle to cap a frustrating outing for the hosts, who are four points from safety, with Sporting still three points ahead.