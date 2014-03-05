Leverkusen board back under-fire Hyypia

Hyypia's side have won just two out of eight matches in all competitions since the Bundesliga's winter break, and lost 4-0 at home to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of a UEFA Champions League last 16 tie.

Defeat to Mainz on Saturday, Leverkusen's third league reverse in succession, saw the club slip to third in the table behind Borussia Dortmund.

Yet Schade claims Hyypia and his staff retain the full support of the board.

"I had a long conversation with Sami after the game against Mainz. The coach and his coaching team have our full backing. We trust in them that they will turn the corner," Schade told Bild.

"I can totally understand that the fans are annoyed. The team is indebted to them, but panic gets us nowhere.

"It's annoying for Sami this week that half the team is traveling to international matches and therefore (he) cannot work properly with the troops."

Leverkusen will hope to get back on track when they travel to 11th-placed Hannover on Saturday.