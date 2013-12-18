Leverkusen bring in Ryu on loan deal from Jeju
Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen have signed South Korea striker Ryu Seung-Woo on a one-year loan from Jeju United.
Leverkusen sit second in the Bundesliga and have bolstered their squad with the signing of the 20-year-old Ryu.
The forward, who starred for South Korea at the Under-20 World Cup in Turkey this year, will link up with compatriot Son Heung-Min at the BayArena.
Ryu completed a medical in Leverkusen on Wednesday and the club said he would join team-mates at a training camp in Portugal early next year.
Leverkusen also announced they had the option to buy Ryu at the end of his 12-month loan deal.
Ryu was regularly linked with a switch to Borussia Dortmund earlier this year, but a deal did not materialise.
Leverkusen are seven points behind runway Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich and will play their last match of 2013 at struggling Werder Bremen on Saturday.
