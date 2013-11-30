Leverkusen chief Voller admitted to hospital
Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller has been admitted to hospital with renal colic, the Bundesliga club have confirmed.
Voller, 53, visited the head of Leverkusen's medical team Dr Karl-Heinrich Dittmar for treatment on Saturday and was taken to hospital immediately as an in-patient, a statement on the club's website explained.
"Bayer 04 wishes Rudi Voller a speedy recovery," it added.
Voller, who scored 47 goals in 90 appearances for West Germany and Germany between 1982 and 1994, missed second-placed Leverkusen's 3-0 home win over Nuremberg on Saturday.
A Son Heung-Min double and Stefan Kiessling's strike earned Leverkusen the victory to ensure Samy Hypia's side stayed within four points of leaders Bayern Munich.
