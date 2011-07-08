Leverkusen: No acceptable bids for Vidal

The 24-year-old Chile international was one of the Bundesliga's top performers last term, as Leverkusen finished the season in second place, sealing a return to the Champions League after a seven-year absence.

The midfielder's form for Der Werkself has attracted the attention of several sides across Europe, including Arsenal, Juventus and Bayern Munich.

However Dutt insists his club won't be bullied into a sale, and have agreed not to sell to a Bundesliga rival.

"We are showing our rivals understanding for trying to land our best players," Dutt told 11freunde.de.

"Rudi Voller, Wolfgang Holzhauser and I have an agreement, and that is that we will not sell Arturo Vidal to any club from the Bundesliga.

"In terms of a bid from a club outside Germany, there is an acceptance limit in terms of the financial aspect.

"Still we have yet to receive such a bid for this player."

Dutt took over as Leverkusen manager after Jupp Heynckes left for Bayern Munich earlier this summer, with Vidal said to been keen on following his former boss to the Allianz Arena.