Lewandowski and Boateng clash in Bayern training

Bayern Munich's tepid end to the season took a testing turn on Wednesday as footage emerged of Robert Lewandowski and Jerome Boateng quarrelling in training.

The Bundesliga champions wrapped up a third domestic title in as many seasons with four league games to play, but their season has unravelled since then.

Defeat in five of Bayern's six fixtures since a 1-0 victory over Hertha Berlin led them to the title has resulted in elimination at the semi-final stage of the DFB-Pokal and UEFA Champions League.

That leaves Pep Guardiola unable to even match his achievements of last season, with Wednesday's bust-up at an open training session doing little to soothe the hurt at the Allianz Arena.

Boateng, who also made headlines for a training-ground scrap with Mario Balotelli while at Manchester City, is thought to have sparked the disagreement with Lewandowski with a heavy tackle which the Poland striker took exception too.

Thiago and Bayern captain Philipp Lahm were quickly on the scene in an attempt to diffuse tensions, while Guardiola was quick to order both from the training field.