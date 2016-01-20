Lewandowski: Bayern looking to improve in training

Robert Lewandowski says Bayern Munich are attempting new things in training in a bid to improve ahead of the second half of their campaign.

Bayern have spent the mid-season break top of the Bundesliga table, eight points clear of Borussia Dortmund having won 15 of their 17 fixtures so far this term.

However, seemingly not content with their advantage, Lewandowski indicated that the reigning German champions are eager to get even better.

"We have tried some new things in training and sometimes that takes some time. But we know what we can do better," said the striker.

"We don't need 80 per cent possession, we have to score. But of course you save energy if you have the ball.

"In front of your own fans, you always want to show how good you are. We have to be patient."

Lewandowski has been in impressive form this season, scoring 15 Bundesliga goals as the Bavarian giants look to secure a fourth successive league title.

Only Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored more than the Poland international in the top flight this term, but he is more intent on winning titles than competing with the Dortmund man.

"I don't focus on [beating Aubameyang]," added Lewandowski. "The most important thing is, that we win the Bundesliga and the Champions League."

Gonzalo Higuain has been linked with a move to the Allianz Arena having enjoyed a brilliant season at Napoli, but Lewandowski takes no notice of the rumours.

"This doesn't bother me. The question is: why should somebody come here, while I am here? I'm prepared for 60 games per season, this is no problem," he continued.