Lewandowski double fires Bayern past Pitso's Al Ahly in Fifa Club World Cup

Bayern Munich handed Pitso Mosimane his first loss as Al Ahly coach as the European champions beat the African champions 2-0 on Monday evening in their Fifa Club World Cup semi-final.

The German giants got off to a perfect start as Robert Lewandowski fired them into the lead with just 17 minutes on the clock.

Mosimane's charges were trying to get into the game but Bayern could have been two ahead when Lewandowski came close for the German side eight minutes before the break after going through on goal, but he lifted his strike over the bar.

Al Ahly came out with a bit more purpose in the second half, but the chance kept going Bayern’s way as Ayman Ashraf almost put the ball into his own net in the 68th minute while attempting to clear Benjamin Pavard's low cross that hit the side-netting.

Lewandowski finally killed off the game for the Bavarians in the last four minutes with a close-range header into a gaping net after a sublime cross by Leroy Sane to complete his brace.

In the end, 2-0 was how the enounter finished as booked a spot in the final against U.A.N.L Tigres on Thursday evening while Al Ahly will play in the third/fourth play-off against Palmeira.