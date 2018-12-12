Lewandowski finishes Champions League group stage as top scorer

Robert Lewandowski finished as the Champions League group stage's top scorer, interrupting the duopoly enjoyed by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lewandowski's double in Bayern Munich's thrilling 3-3 draw at Ajax, which secured top spot in Group E for the Bundesliga champions, took his tally for the competition to eight, two more than Barcelona star Messi.

It marks only the second time since 2010-11 that neither Ronaldo nor Messi has topped the scoring charts at the end of the group stage, Luiz Adriano having found the net nine times in 2014-15.

Lewandowski is joint-second in the list of Bundesliga top scorers this season, one behind Borussia Dortmund talisman Paco Alcacer and Eintracht Frankfurt's Luka Jovic.