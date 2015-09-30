Lewandowski hungry for more goals

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has stressed that he is not satisfied with his goalscoring exploits in recent weeks just yet and is determined to add to his tally in the weeks to come.

The Poland international netted a hat-trick in Bayern's 5-0 Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday to take his tally for 2015-16 to 14 goals in 10 appearances in all competitions.

Lewandowski has been particularly lethal in his last three outings for Bayern, scoring 10 goals, yet he still sees room for improvement.

"I can be happy that I scored more goals again versus Zagreb," Lewandowski told UEFA.com.

"It doesn't matter how many I score - I always want to get more goals.

"In the last 15 minutes, I had chances to score even more. It's more important, however, that we won.

"We have our next game on Sunday, so for now we need to stay focused."

Bayern take on Lewandowski's former club Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena at the weekend.