Lewandowski shows off black eye from Champions League clash

After clashing with Sevilla defender Gabriel Mercado during Wednesday's Champions League draw, Robert Lewandowski displayed his black eye.

Robert Lewandowski took to social media to show off the black eye he received as Bayern Munich progressed to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Lewandowski suffered the facial injury in an aerial challenge with Sevilla's Gabriel Mercado during Wednesday's 0-0 draw at the Allianz Arena.

The stalemate meant Bayern won the quarter-final 2-1 on aggregate, but Lewandowski was left with painful-looking bruising around his eye.

And the striker was clearly unimpressed with the injury, writing "#nofoul" on a photo of his face with a series of thinking face emojis.

Bayern confirmed Rafinha suffered bruising to his shoulder in the first half, while injuries sustained by Javi Martinez and James Rodriguez during the game were not serious.