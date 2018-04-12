Lewandowski shows off black eye from Champions League clash

Robert Lewandowski took to social media to show off the black eye he received as Bayern Munich progressed to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Lewandowski suffered the facial injury in an aerial challenge with Sevilla's Gabriel Mercado during Wednesday's 0-0 draw at the Allianz Arena.

The stalemate meant Bayern won the quarter-final 2-1 on aggregate, but Lewandowski was left with painful-looking bruising around his eye.

And the striker was clearly unimpressed with the injury, writing "#nofoul" on a photo of his face with a series of thinking face emojis.

OUCH!Robert Lewandowski showed off this nasty shiner on his Instagram page...The Bayern Munich striker clashed heads with Gabriel Mercado in Wednesday's 0-0 draw with Sevilla. April 12, 2018

Bayern confirmed Rafinha suffered bruising to his shoulder in the first half, while injuries sustained by Javi Martinez and James Rodriguez during the game were not serious.