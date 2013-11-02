Lewandowski thrilled with Dortmund treble

The Polish striker scored a hat-trick as Dortmund overcame an early deficit to triumph 6-1 to equal a club record of six straight home wins.

Lewandowski completed his treble in just 18 minutes to send Dortmund top of the league, although Bayern Munich have a game in hand.

"It was a great game. To score three goals and win 6-1 is fantastic," Lewandowski told the Bundesliga's website.

"I didn't score enough in October so it's nice to score more now.

"Next we've got Arsenal (in the UEFA Champions League) and we're playing at home and want to win. We want to win as many games as possible."

The comprehensive victory was extra special for Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller, who was celebrating a milestone match for the club.

"It was really nice to have played my 300th game," the experienced shot-stopper said.

"I've had some great highlights here - cup wins, the league titles, the Champions League last season.

"There have been so many great moments with these fans."

The result was the perfect hit-out for Jurgen Klopp's side ahead of next week's vital Champions League clash with Arsenal at the Westfalenstadion.

Defender Kevin Grosskreutz believes his side need to sharpen up at the back if they are to overcome the challenge of the English league leaders and take a giant step towards the knockout stages of the Champions League.

"It's disappointing to concede from another set piece but we showed a good reaction," Grosskreutz said.

"It's going to be a tight game against Arsenal, who are another world class team. But we want to win."