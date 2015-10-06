Lewandowski's stunning form 'does not make Poland a better team'

Robert Lewandowski's brilliant goalscoring form for Bayern Munich does not make Poland a better team than they were a year ago, according to Scotland assistant manager Mark McGhee.

The two sides meet in a crucial Euro 2016 qualification clash on Thursday with Gordon Strachan's side six points adrift of their second-placed visitors in fourth place in Group D, knowing a defeat will end their hopes of reaching the finals in France.

Lewandowski has scored an astonishing 12 goals in his last four appearances for Bayern as well as topping the qualification charts with 10 in eight Poland matches in this campaign, but McGhee does not think they are any better than the team Scotland faced when drawing 2-2 in Warsaw in October 2014.

"Lewandowski is in form and scoring goals," said the Scotland number two. "He has proven to be a fantastic acquisition for Bayern Munich, but in general I don't think they are that different from a year ago than we are. I don't know that as a team they have improved.

"I don't think they have left us behind in any way. We have total respect for him, a fantastic player - but we have players in form as well, players who scored at the weekend.

"Lewandowski is the guy they hope will get goals for them so we have to pay him attention. Poland are dangerous, they will feel they can score, but I don't think we intend to do anything different than we have done until now. We will still be very difficult to beat.

"If they are going to do better than us they are going to have to do well. We feel we have to match them in every area."

Poland are two points behind group leaders Germany, who face the Republic of Ireland on Thursday.