Lewis Spence on target as Morton suffer narrow Championship defeat to Hamilton

Morton lost 1-0 away to Hamilton in their first game since manager Dougie Imrie was banned for 10 matches for historical betting offences.

Imrie was hit with the ban by the Scottish Football Association on Friday, with six matches to be served immediately and four suspended until the end of next season.

There was limited action on the pitch at the Fountain of Youth Stadium, but Hamilton wasted little time at the start of the second half to take the lead.

Lewis Spence was alert on the edge of the area in the 48th minute to sweep the ball home from 18 yards to break the deadlock.

Spence had another effort blocked on the hour mark but Hamilton held on to end Morton’s six-game unbeaten run in the cinch Championship.