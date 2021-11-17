Lewis Stevenson continues association with Hibernian

Lewis Stevenson has extended his contract with Hibernian until the summer of 2023.

The 33-year-old defender’s initial deal, which he signed in January, was due to expire at the end of this season but he has now been handed an additional year by the club with which he has spent his entire career.

Stevenson, who has played second fiddle to youngster Josh Doig for much of the past two seasons, is delighted to be tied to Easter Road for the next 18 months.

He said: “I think everyone knows how much this club means to me, so it was a no-brainer to extend my contract by another year.”

Only three players – Pat Stanton (617), Arthur Duncan (626) and Gordon Smith (636) – have made more Hibs appearances than Stevenson, who has played for the club 519 times.

He added: “I never imagined I’d make this many appearances for Hibs, but I’m now at the stage where I’m looking at the quality of my performances rather than the quantity.

“I still feel really good, as good as I ever have, and for the games I do play, I want to do my best.

“I would love to play my whole career at Hibs, and I still think I’ve got a lot to give on and off the pitch. I want to continue having success at this football club.”

Manager Jack Ross said: “Making over 500 appearances for a football club is almost unheard of in the modern game, but that’s testament to Lewis’ hard-work, attitude and desire.

“For any young player coming through, Lewis is the perfect role model. The way he has performed for this football club on a consistent basis is outstanding and a real testament to his passion to achieve for Hibernian.

“His fitness levels, love for the game, and drive to help this team have never wavered and he’s a real delight to work with.”