Leyton Orient and Port Vale fined by the FA

Leyton Orient and Port Vale have been fined for failing to control their players during the 3-3 draw between the clubs last month, the Football Association has announced.

The Sky Bet League Two clash on September 28 saw players from both sides involved in a second-half melee, sparked after Vale defender James Gibbons had reacted angrily to Orient striker Conor Wilkinson’s tumble in the box.

The clubs were charged three days later, and on Wednesday a statement posted on the FA Spokesperson Twitter account read: “@leytonorientfc and @OfficialPVFC have been fined £2,000 and £1,750 respectively following their @EFL League Two fixture on 28 September 2019.

“Both clubs failed to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour in the 64th minute.”