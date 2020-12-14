Liam Bridcutt still missing for Lincoln

Lincoln will again be without captain Liam Bridcutt for the visit of Shrewsbury.

The midfielder suffered a calf injury at the start of the month and may not return until 2021, with his presence missed in the 4-0 defeat to Sunderland last weekend.

Defender Lewis Montsma and midfielder James Jones were able to return on Saturday after slight knocks, but boss Michael Appleton remains without two other players.

A knee injury continues to trouble defender Adam Jackson while midfielder Conor McGrandles is unavailable due to a calf issue.

Shrewsbury, fresh from a 1-0 win over leaders Hull last time out, travel to another side in the top two.

Victory at the Tigers was only their second of the league campaign and came courtesy of Charlie Daniels’ first-half effort.

Manager Steve Cotterill was happy to report no injury issues for the Shrews, who remain third from bottom on 14 points.

Dave Edwards returned to the bench at Hull after a knock and will expect to be part of the squad to take on the Imps.