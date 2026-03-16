Quickfire Quiz 76: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

10 more questions, 90 seconds – that's one every nine seconds, we reckon.

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We’ve got a massive library of brainteasers designed to push your footballing knowledge to the brink if you're ready for more, all courtesy of Kwizly. Whether you are a master of international history or have a strangely specific memory for the brands that graced 90s kits, there is a grid here ready for you.

We’ll start with the global elite and the legends of the European stage. We challenge you to name every player with 100+ Champions League appearances since 2000, a roll call of the most reliable continental stalwarts of the 21st century. Then, try to name every nation to have reached an international semi-final. It is a task that requires you to look beyond the usual powerhouses and remember the underdogs who almost touched the stars in tournaments across every continent.

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Next, we shift the focus to the individual journeys of the game’s greatest talents. Try to name these 100 players from their career paths, a challenge that requires you to piece together nomadic trajectories from the clubs they represented. For those who follow the home nations' success, why not try to name all 22 men to manage England, from the pioneers of the post-war era to the modern-day tacticians who have led the Three Lions into the 2020s.

For the domestic specialists, we have a challenge centered on the Premier League's international influence. See if you can name every overseas player to have won the Premier League, celebrating the icons from abroad who have lifted the trophy since 1992. For a more current look at the game, we want to see if you can name every club in Europe for 2025/26 or see how you fare with the North American landscape by naming every MLS team.

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If you prefer a bit of design nostalgia, try to identify the 25 sponsors that were on these iconic shirts, recalling the brands that became synonymous with the kits they decorated. Finally, for something that leans more towards lateral thinking and clever wordplay, take on FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 44, featuring clues on fast goals, first goals, and country codes. It is the ideal way to round off your session while exploring the more idiosyncratic corners of the sport.

Stay match-fit by signing up for our weekday newsletter for a daily dose of trivia delivered to your inbox, and join The Club: our completely free membership portal where you can track your stats, earn badges, and climb the global leaderboards to prove your expertise.