Liam Gordon will not change with St Johnstone captaincy – Callum Davidson

Callum Davidson has handed Liam Gordon the St Johnstone captaincy but does not expect the defender to change.

The 25-year-old has been named club captain after returning from a knee injury in the past two games, netting in Wednesday night’s 1-1 draw with Hearts.

Gordon succeeds Jason Kerr following his former defensive partner’s move to Wigan, and Davidson admitted it was a natural choice for someone who has already shown his leadership qualities in the middle of Saints’ back three.

“He has committed himself to the club for another three years and he is a Perth boy,” Davidson said.

“He is a leader on the pitch and a leader off the pitch. I don’t expect Liam to change.

“It’s all credit to his family. It’s a great honour for him to have and hopefully his performances can continue from last season and the start of this season.

“You see the organisation and defensive structure when Liam is back in the team, especially in the last two games.”

Gordon joined his boyhood heroes from Hearts in 2015 and has made more than 100 first-team appearances as well as featuring for Elgin and Peterhead on loan.

“This is a very proud day for me,” Gordon told his club’s official website. “I am a St Johnstone supporter and my grandfather, Brian Gordon, used to take me to the games when I was a kid.

“To be given the captaincy is also a very special moment for Brian and he will be the proudest man in Perth right now. This is also for my family and friends for the support they’ve all given me over many years.

“I’d like to thank the gaffer for having the belief in me to give me this great honour.

“There are also some great lads around me and when I need people to lean on for advice and guidance, there are plenty I can turn to in the dressing room.

“We have a great team spirit and a great dressing room. That was the foundation for our success last season. It’s my privilege to be a part of it.”