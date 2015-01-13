Lichtsteiner agrees extended Juventus deal

Lichtsteiner joined the Serie A giants from Lazio in 2011, and has since made 134 appearances for the club.

The full-back has won three successive Scudetti in that time, all under Antonio Conte, and is on course for a fourth with Juve leading the table under the guidance of Massimiliano Allegri.

On Tuesday, the club announced that Lichtsteiner had come to an agreement with the club over fresh terms.

"The player has signed a new agreement for two more years, with an option in favour of the club for the third," a statement read.

"The journey of the Swiss Express continues alongside Juve!"