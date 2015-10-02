Lichtsteiner faces a month out after heart surgery

Juventus have confirmed that defender Stephan Lichtsteiner will be out for approximately a month after undergoing heart surgery.

The 31-year-old was hospitalised after complaining of breathing difficulties in the 1-1 Serie A draw with Frosinone on September 23.

Lichtsteiner returned to training at the beginning of this week but was subsequently forced to miss the Champions League win over Sevilla as Juve conducted further tests to identify the cause of the issue.

The Italian champions have now confirmed the Switzerland international has undergone a successful operation and will be sidelined for the next 30 days.

"During last week's match with Frosinone Stephan Lichtsteiner suffered breathing difficulties due to a benign cardiac arrhythmia (atrial flutter) which later stopped of its own accord," a statement released by the club read.

"Tests and specialist consultancy conducted over the following days suggested surgery to be the best course of action for the defender.

"Dr. Gaita today performed a cardiac ablation operation and Lichtsteiner is expected to return to competitive action within 30 days."

Juve, who are at home to Bologna in Serie A on Sunday, will hope to have Lichtsteiner back for the Champions League meeting with Borussia Monchengladbach on November 3.