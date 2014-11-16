Liga MX: Monterrey 1 Guadalajara 0

Carlos Barra's men had lost back-to-back games prior to kick-off at the Estadio Tecnologico, but Dorlan Pabon's second-half strike saw fifth-placed Monterrey return to winning ways in the rescheduled fixture.

The clash had got under way on September 14, but was postponed in the 12th minute due to poor weather.

Colombian striker Pabon, who was recruited from Valencia at the start of the season, was played in by team-mate Humberto Suazo and fired the ball low past Guadalajara goalkeeper Jose Rodriguez on the hour mark for his 11th goal of the season.

Pabon is now the league's joint top goalscorer alongside Leon's Mauro Boselli and Camilo Sanvezzo of Queretaro.

Monterrey remain in the box seat to qualify for the play-offs, having collected 27 points from 16 matches - five more than ninth-placed Santos Laguna with two rounds remaining.

Guadalajara languish second-bottom and without a win in nine league games.