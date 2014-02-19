Liga MX Preview: Cruz Azul eye winning return

Luis Tena's league-leading Cruz Azul outfit have been unstoppable since opening the campaign with a 0-0 draw at Monterrey.



They go into their clash at Queretaro on the back of six straight wins that have put them three points clear at the top.



Marco Fabian's four league goals this campaign have been a key, including a stunning chipped winner late on against Puebla.



A tight defence which has conceded just twice in seven games also deserves praise.



Fausto Pinto, Julio Dominguez, Luis Amaranto Perea and Rogelio Chavez have been regular starters in the back four.



Queretaro are unpredictable and inconsistent, sitting eighth after winning just one of their past five league matches.



America need to bounce back from consecutive league losses, but could find it tough against fifth-placed Pumas UNAM.



Elsewhere, two of the league's top four do battle as Toluca, who are second to Cruz Azul, host fourth-placed Guadalajara at the Estadio Nemesio Diez.



Santos Laguna travel to Leon, Pachuca welcome Morelia to the Estadio Miguel and Tijuana take on Chiapas.



Winless Tigres UANL have their biggest chance yet to breakthrough for a win when they host second bottom Veracruz.



But with only two league goals this season, the bottom side need to start finding the net more often to have any chance.



The two teams just above the bottom duo also clash as Atlas host Monterrey.